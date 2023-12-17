Open Menu

KP To Include Skills As Subject In Contemporary Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KP to include skills as subject in contemporary education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah has agreed with the proposal to equip the students with various technical schools and courses during their academic period as feasible, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He has further directed the furnishing of a feasible proposal for the pilot project, with a possible partnership between higher education and technical education with clear possibilities of the success and usefulness of the project.

In this regard, a meeting was held here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar with the Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce, and Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, in the chair. Besides, Secretary of Higher Education Arshad Khan Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah and Director (Finance), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Munir Gul, Chief Economist Department of Industry Basit Khalil also attended the meeting.

Keeping in view, the importance of technical skills, skilled education, and training in the modern era, the meeting also discussed the inclusion of vocational training courses along with contemporary education and the possibilities of the departments of Technical Education and Higher Education in this regard.

The participants of the meeting agreed with the proposal and gave their useful feedback. In the meeting, Secretary of Higher Education Arshad Khan said that with the success of this proposed plan, graduates of contemporary studies and secondary and higher secondary certificates as well as students with skills will not remain unemployed, saying such educated youth will be able to find their jobs in the market and will also be able to find decent employment.

The provincial caretaker minister for technical education termed the proposal useful and asked that the Department of Higher Education and Industries and Technical Education jointly present a feasible and better plan along with the identification of the responsibilities of both departments. In this connection, he further directed the formation of a cluster of allocated colleges to implement it as a pilot project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sunday Market Commerce Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

17 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

17 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

17 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business