KP to include skills as subject in contemporary education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah has agreed with the proposal to equip the students with various technical schools and courses during their academic period as feasible, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He has further directed the furnishing of a feasible proposal for the pilot project, with a possible partnership between higher education and technical education with clear possibilities of the success and usefulness of the project.

In this regard, a meeting was held here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar with the Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce, and Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, in the chair. Besides, Secretary of Higher Education Arshad Khan Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah and Director (Finance), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Munir Gul, Chief Economist Department of Industry Basit Khalil also attended the meeting.

Keeping in view, the importance of technical skills, skilled education, and training in the modern era, the meeting also discussed the inclusion of vocational training courses along with contemporary education and the possibilities of the departments of Technical Education and Higher Education in this regard.

The participants of the meeting agreed with the proposal and gave their useful feedback. In the meeting, Secretary of Higher Education Arshad Khan said that with the success of this proposed plan, graduates of contemporary studies and secondary and higher secondary certificates as well as students with skills will not remain unemployed, saying such educated youth will be able to find their jobs in the market and will also be able to find decent employment.

The provincial caretaker minister for technical education termed the proposal useful and asked that the Department of Higher Education and Industries and Technical Education jointly present a feasible and better plan along with the identification of the responsibilities of both departments. In this connection, he further directed the formation of a cluster of allocated colleges to implement it as a pilot project.