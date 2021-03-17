KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Platinum Container Ship Viking Ocean car Carrier Fareast Hope Fertlilizer COSCO Rotterdam Container Ship Evanthia Wheat KOTA Naked Container Ship Paris Express Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Chemroad Polaris Independent Spirit Botany KOTA Naked Viking Ocean M.T Lahore EXPECTED SAILING: date Hyundai Platinum 17-03-21 COSCO ADEN 17-03-21 Szczecin trader 17-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Gramos 17-03-21 D/33136 General Cargo M.T Shalamar 18-03-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Trugen 18-03-21 D/2775 Base Oil AS Sicilia 18-03-21 D/L Container Fesco Uliss 18-03-21 D/2920 P.

Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 194,684 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,130 Metric Tons of export cargo and 167,554 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 75,824 27,110 102,934 BULK CARGO 2,017 20 2,037 CANOLA 4,280 ------ 4,280 CATTLES ------ ------ ------- DAP 9,546 ------ 9,546 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,096 ------ 5,096 WHEAT 10,157 ------ 10,157 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 60,634 ------ 60,634