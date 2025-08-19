Malik For Taking Optimum Benefits From US Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Founder Chairman US-Pakistan business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik has said the duty reduction has strengthened Pakistan’s competitive position in the US market.
Talking to reporters here Tuesday, he added that US is one of Pakistan’s top export destinations with trade surplus largely driven by textile shipments.
Malik said, the regional competitors like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam face 20 percent tariff, and India up to 50 percent, Pakistani exports now must benefit from a comparatively lower 19 percent rate. Pakistan has exportable surplus capacities in several industries, especially in value-added textiles, which hold strong potential for increased exports,” he noted.
Now the onus is on the private sector and government must facilitate the exporters to reach the destination within short possible time frame.
Pak exporters must rise to the occasion and capitalise on the relative advantage this agreement offers over regional competitors in the US market,” he maintained.
The goal is to translate recent diplomatic progress into tangible economic gains. "I am hopeful for further tariff concessions, particularly in light of rising imports of oil and other goods from the US. Currently, the trade balance is in our favour, though the total volume is relatively modest," he remarked.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said that prominent exporters supported government-led trade talks, citing the diverse interests across sectors. While textiles and apparel are key, other products matter too, and the talks go beyond exports to broader trade and investment. Extensive consultations were held with private businesses at every stage of the negotiation process, he confirmed.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
More Stories From Business
-
Malik for taking optimum benefits from US markets3 minutes ago
-
Record-breaking PSX rally reflects economic momentum, investors’ confidence: Khurram Schehzad23 minutes ago
-
SAPM highlights auto manufacturing’s role in industrial revival, economic growth33 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,100 to Rs 356,600 per tola43 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20258 hours ago
-
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation17 hours ago
-
Capital market development key to sustainable economic growth: SBP Governor18 hours ago
-
WASA officials directed to immediate repair pumping machinery18 hours ago
-
Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diary” launched at ICCI20 hours ago