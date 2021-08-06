UrduPoint.com

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman Assumes Charge As Gymkhana Chairman

Fri 06th August 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Former president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), former chairman Sui Northern Gas Pipleline Limited (SNGPL) and former caretaker Federal Commerce minister Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has assumed charge as the Chairman of Lahore Gymkhana Club.

According to LCCI spokesperson here on Thursday, the business community has congratulated Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman for holding again one of the most important slots.

The LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members said that Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman is a renowned businessman.

They said that as president of the LCCI Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman set new milestones while as chairman of SNGPL and former caretaker federal Commerce minister, he has rendered remarkable services for the cause of business community and the national economy.

More Stories From Business

