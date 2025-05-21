Minister Mujtaba acknowledges businessmen contributions to economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Shuja-ur-Rehman has lauded the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and innovation of the country’s business community.

He was addressing as chief guest at the 2nd TiGap Business Excellence Awards 2025 to celebrate outstanding contributions of Pakistan’s business leaders and institutions to the national economy here on Tuesday. The event was jointly organized by Trader Ittehad Group (All Pakistan) and Events Business.

Provincial Finance Minister said, “Our business sector is the backbone of the economy. It continues to drive national development with determination and vision.”

Highlighting the Punjab Government’s pro-business initiatives under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he mentioned that a transparent, consultative, and innovation-driven business environment is being actively ensured across the province.

“The current leadership in Punjab has moved beyond traditional governance. Today, we are empowering youth, expanding economic opportunities, and embracing the digital age,” he maintained.

He cited initiatives such as ‘Startup Punjab’, interest-free loans for women, modern industrial zones, and smart tax reforms as key pillars of the government's economic agenda.

Applauding the performance of the PML-N government in Punjab over the past 15 months, he stated that the province is now offering interest-free loans to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Punjab is the only province extending such a large-scale financial support with a focus on real inclusive growth.

They are not making mere announcements but putting in order an effective system where business voices are heard and integrated into policy, he added.

About recent Pak-India tensions, he praised the valor and strategic acumen of the Pakistan Armed Forces. “The entire nation salutes our brave defenders who foiled the enemy's designs with exemplary courage. Their success is a source of pride for every Pakistani,” he said. He also acknowledged the national unity demonstrated during this critical time as Pakistan’s greatest strength.

Congratulating the award recipients, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said, “You are the visionaries striving to secure Pakistan's economic future. Your achievements serve not only as benchmarks for corporate excellence but also as indicators of a brighter, more prosperous Pakistan.”

He further announced that the upcoming provincial budget will feature enhanced allocations for business development, trade facilitation, and digital financial infrastructure, reinforcing the government's commitment to economic transformation.

Punjab’s business community is no longer just surviving—it is preparing to lead,” he said and added “With Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visionary leadership, we are laying the foundation of an economy where innovation, integrity and hard work are the true engines of growth.”

The event was attended by prominent business leaders, trade representatives, media professionals, and members of civil society.