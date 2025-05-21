Open Menu

Minister Mujtaba Acknowledges Businessmen Contributions To Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Minister Mujtaba acknowledges businessmen contributions to economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Shuja-ur-Rehman has lauded the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and innovation of the country’s business community.

He was addressing as chief guest at the 2nd TiGap Business Excellence Awards 2025 to celebrate outstanding contributions of Pakistan’s business leaders and institutions to the national economy here on Tuesday. The event was jointly organized by Trader Ittehad Group (All Pakistan) and Events Business.

Provincial Finance Minister said, “Our business sector is the backbone of the economy. It continues to drive national development with determination and vision.”

Highlighting the Punjab Government’s pro-business initiatives under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he mentioned that a transparent, consultative, and innovation-driven business environment is being actively ensured across the province.

“The current leadership in Punjab has moved beyond traditional governance. Today, we are empowering youth, expanding economic opportunities, and embracing the digital age,” he maintained.

He cited initiatives such as ‘Startup Punjab’, interest-free loans for women, modern industrial zones, and smart tax reforms as key pillars of the government's economic agenda.

Applauding the performance of the PML-N government in Punjab over the past 15 months, he stated that the province is now offering interest-free loans to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Punjab is the only province extending such a large-scale financial support with a focus on real inclusive growth.

They are not making mere announcements but putting in order an effective system where business voices are heard and integrated into policy, he added.

About recent Pak-India tensions, he praised the valor and strategic acumen of the Pakistan Armed Forces. “The entire nation salutes our brave defenders who foiled the enemy's designs with exemplary courage. Their success is a source of pride for every Pakistani,” he said. He also acknowledged the national unity demonstrated during this critical time as Pakistan’s greatest strength.

Congratulating the award recipients, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said, “You are the visionaries striving to secure Pakistan's economic future. Your achievements serve not only as benchmarks for corporate excellence but also as indicators of a brighter, more prosperous Pakistan.”

He further announced that the upcoming provincial budget will feature enhanced allocations for business development, trade facilitation, and digital financial infrastructure, reinforcing the government's commitment to economic transformation.

Punjab’s business community is no longer just surviving—it is preparing to lead,” he said and added “With Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visionary leadership, we are laying the foundation of an economy where innovation, integrity and hard work are the true engines of growth.”

The event was attended by prominent business leaders, trade representatives, media professionals, and members of civil society.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

29 minutes ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

37 minutes ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

37 minutes ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

40 minutes ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

40 minutes ago
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

40 minutes ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

40 minutes ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

40 minutes ago
 Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

50 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business