NA Committee on National Food Security meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National food Security and Research on Wednesday met under the chairmanship of Syed Tariq Hussain and discussed matters relating to promote agriculture sector in the country.

The Committee deferred "The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2024," aimed at establishing a dedicated body to promote animal science research and development.

The Committee directed the representative of concerned ministers and their representatives to review and revisit the Bill, seeking consensus for the next meeting.

The Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research informed the Committee that following its recommendations from December 3, 2024, meetings had been held with stakeholders to resolve issues among the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), and the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

It was informed that during the PCCC meeting on December 12, the liability of CESS was discussed and APTMA agreed to the authenticity of the mill-wise data concerning imported cotton CESS over the past decade.

The meeting was informed that APTMA has since advised its members to clear their dues for imported cotton and is working on estimates for domestic cotton CESS.

The Committee also discussed the disparity in sales tax within the cotton sector and reiterated the need for uniform taxation.

It recommended that the Chairman FBR, the Kisan Etihad, other stakeholders, and the Ginners Association meet this week to present their recommendations at the next meeting, before forwarding the matter to the ministries of commerce and industries for resolution.

Additionally, the Chairman FBR was urged to implement a robust track-and-trace system to digitally monitor production and enhance tax collection. Additionally, the FBR was asked to provide data on tax deductions from cotton growers and ginners.

Regarding electricity bills for the agriculture sector, it was highlighted that farmers are paying a higher per-unit cost compared to the industrial sector, unlike other countries where the agriculture sector receives subsidies.

The Kisan Etihad raised concerns about the imposition of several unjustified taxes, such as motor charges, fuel adjustments, GST, and F.

C. surcharge, which not only increase electricity costs but also hinder cotton growers and negatively impact the agriculture sector.

They also noted that government incentives are not being passed on to the agriculture sector.

In response, the Ministry of Energy stated that efforts are underway to reduce generation costs and provide relief to the public, as contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are being terminated due to their lower revenue.

The Ministry was also asked to provide the committee with the criteria for electricity pricing slabs.

Furthermore, the Ministry assured that the committee, led by the Deputy Prime Minister, is working on the issue, and electricity costs are expected to decrease within the next few months.

The Committee also instructed the Ministry of Energy to meet with cotton growers, APTMA, and other relevant stakeholders on Tuesday and provide feedback before the next meeting.

The Committee was briefed on the potential establishment of a research center in District Khairpur, aimed at boosting date production and enhancing quality.

In response, the committee recommended that the Chairman of PARC coordinate with other relevant institutes and universities to explore a joint venture, with discussions led by the member, and report back in the next meeting with a detailed plan.

The Committee further suggested that PARC expand its presence by establishing research pockets in all provinces and submit a progress report every six months to the committee.

Additionally, the Committee urged the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to grant PARC the authority to manage endowment funds, which would be used solely for research purposes.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ms. Aliya Kamran and the other members including Waseem Qadir, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Usama Hamza and Keso Mal Kheal Das.

Senior officers from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, FBR, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Climate Change, APTMA, PCGA, Kisan etihad and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.