ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) National Productivity Organization (NPO), Pakistan in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan is organizing an International Workshop on value addition of gemstone products for compliance with international standards from 22nd to 25th April 2024 here on Monday.

The said workshop is attended by 18 overseas participants from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam from APO member countries, 11 local participants and sessions will be delivered by the international resource speakers from Thailand.

The main objective of this program is to review international standards on gemstone products, to provide comprehensive knowledge of cutting, polishing, designing and heating techniques, and to enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains including manufacturing, standardization and trading.

Chief Guest Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary Industries & Production and APO director for Pakistan in his opening remarks on a four Day International workshop on value addition of gemstone products for compliance with international standards appreciated the APO’s role in the development of Asia-Pacific region.

He further deliberated that it is time to revitalize our commitment and to strive to achieve APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific”.

He welcomed the international delegates and conveyed his gratitude to APO and NPO for addressing this important topic.

He further added that working in tandem with APO, Pakistan will be able to find solutions to long-standing issues of the productivity.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the international workshop on value addition of gemstone products for compliance with international standards on Monday April 22, 2024.

He said nature has bestowed Pakistan with the largest treasures of Gemstones. The northern and northwestern parts of Pakistan are shrouded by the three world-famous ranges called Hindukush, Himalaya, and Karakorum including Swat and Mingora regions.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) is facilitating to complement and strengthen the Ministry’s mandate through its vision “Economically Productive and Globally Competitive Pakistan”. NPO is solely responsible for Productivity & Quality enhancement in Pakistan.

Mr. Nobutsugu Miyama, Programme Officer, Asian Productivity Organization, Tokyo, Japan expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for their sincere efforts to continue Productivity Movement.

He also appreciated the efforts of APO Country Director for his strong leadership and support; and NPO head for the keen interest.

He also mentioned the APO & NPO team for their efforts for Productivity enhancement in the region. Mr. Miyama, apprised the participants about the APO’s Journey of success stories and major achievements in the region.

CEO NPO Mr. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry thanked the chief guest and APO Program officer for their presence and time. He welcomed all the participants, resource persons. He said that Vision of MoI&P is to “To Achieve Efficient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrial Development.”

Pakistan is naturally blessed country having large reserves of mineral ores and 18 varieties of gemstones widely used in ornament.

Swat has reserves of 70 million carats of emerald, Mardan has reserves of 9 million carats of pink topaz, Kohistan has 10 million carats worth of reserves of peridot, In Hunza, pink to red crystals of ruby is found.

He said the Resource Person from Gems and Jewelry institute, Thailand will be sharing some of the best practices of the World’s leading communities with regards to Gemstone sector.