Options International Deposits Rs 6 Mln Penalty Into National Treasury
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Following the Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed its appeal, M/s Options International deposited Rs 6 million penalty under Section 40(8) of the Competition Act 2010 into national treasury
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Following the Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed its appeal, M/s Options International deposited Rs 6 million penalty under Section 40(8) of the Competition Act 2010 into national treasury.
This Supreme Court decision marks the end of a comprehensive legal battle that began with a formal complaint from STARBUCKS leading to an investigation and enforcement action by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), said a press.
In June 2024, the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) dismissed Options International's appeal, increasing the Primary penalty from Rs 5 million to Rs 6 million and prohibiting the company from illegally using the Starbucks brand name and logo.
M/s Options International has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the CAT’s order, which the court dismissed.
The Supreme Court ruled that “Options International,” put itself forward by selling its products under the international brand name Starbucks and by using its logo, which amounts to deceptive marketing.
Since the new management has taken over, CCP has effectively recovered fines of Rs 38 million, demonstrating substantial progress in its fight against cartel conduct.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Business
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports8 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package8 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme8 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai8 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad8 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln8 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to $ 14.645 billion8 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as retail sales data dispels US growth worries8 hours ago
-
BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system8 hours ago
-
US retail sales beat expectations on autos boost10 hours ago
-
Foundation stone laid for construction of DPSC campus in FDA City10 hours ago