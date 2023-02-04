UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Afghanistan Sign Draft Convention For Avoidance Of Double Taxation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan Sign Draft Convention for avoidance of double taxation

The delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan met at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) House for the third round of negotiations on the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between Pakistan and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan met at the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) House for the third round of negotiations on the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation was headed by Nida Muhammad Seddiqi, Revenue Legal Services Director, while Sajidullah Siddiqui, Director General, International Tax Operations, FBR headed the Pakistan side, said a press release issued here.

Both delegations thoroughly deliberated over all the outstanding issues identified during the second round of negotiations held from 27th-30th December, 2021.

The negotiations were conducted in a friendly atmosphere where both sides presented their viewpoints. After a detailed discussion, the two sides agreed over a consensus draft of the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The agreed draft was initialed by the heads of the two delegations. In the concluding ceremony, Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad thanked the Afghan delegation for visiting Pakistan and expressed optimism that the Convention will further strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan December FBR All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

10 minutes ago
 Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian At ..

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian Athletes to Partake in 2024 Olym ..

1 hour ago
 Students take out rally to express solidarity with ..

Students take out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of IIOJ&K

1 hour ago
 Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solida ..

Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day held at Arts Council

1 hour ago
 AJK President, PM resolve to continue their all ou ..

AJK President, PM resolve to continue their all out support to Kashmiris' legiti ..

29 minutes ago
 2nd annual intermediate exam Part-2 results

2nd annual intermediate exam Part-2 results

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.