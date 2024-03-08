Philippines' Jobless Rate Increases To 4.5 Pct In January
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Philippines' unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in January from 3.1 percent in December last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.
PSA head Dennis Mapa told a press conference that there were 2.15 million jobless Filipinos in January.
"This was lower than the reported number of unemployed persons in January 2023 of 2.
38 million," Mapa said. The jobless rate was 4.8 percent in January 2023.
National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government has sustained its push to attract more job-generating investments by creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment.
Balisacan added that the government will strengthen linkages between industry, academe, and the public sector to address skill mismatches in the labor market.
