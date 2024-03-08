Open Menu

Philippines' Jobless Rate Increases To 4.5 Pct In January

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Philippines' jobless rate increases to 4.5 pct in January

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Philippines' unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in January from 3.1 percent in December last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

PSA head Dennis Mapa told a press conference that there were 2.15 million jobless Filipinos in January.

"This was lower than the reported number of unemployed persons in January 2023 of 2.

38 million," Mapa said. The jobless rate was 4.8 percent in January 2023.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government has sustained its push to attract more job-generating investments by creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment.

Balisacan added that the government will strengthen linkages between industry, academe, and the public sector to address skill mismatches in the labor market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Philippines January December Market From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

30 minutes ago
 PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

59 minutes ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

1 hour ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

1 hour ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

3 hours ago
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

3 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

14 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business