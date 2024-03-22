Open Menu

Political Leaders Congratulate Jam Kamal On Appointment As Commerce Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Political leaders congratulate Jam Kamal on appointment as Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A delegation comprising political leaders from different parties including PML-N, NP and MQM-P as well as former parliamentarians and ex-Interior Minister Sindh on Friday visited Jam Kamal Khan and congratulated him on assuming charge of the Minister of Commerce.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan and president of the National Party (NP) Abdul Malik Baloch, along with his MNAs and MPAs, convenor of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Jafar Khan Mandokhel, and former senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, ex-Interior Minister Sindh Brig. Retired Haris Nawaz and Dr. Hussain islam were part of the delegation, said a news release.

The meeting served as an opportunity for discussions and well-wishes, highlighting the importance of collaboration and camaraderie in the political landscape.

