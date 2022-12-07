PSQCA launches operation against unlicensed steel mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Wednesday launched an operation against illegal and unlicensed steel factories and seized tons of deformed steel bars and other products of six units.

The PSQCA team also barred the mills from manufacturing products.

On orders of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Director General PSQCA Zainul Abedin tasked Director Standard Development Centre Conformity Assessment Muhammad Rizwan to lead the operation against illegal steel mills.

The PSQCA team conducted raids in Daroghawala area and found six illegal and unlicensed steel mills, which were producing steel deformed bars. Stock of a cable manufacturing unit was also seized and the unit was barred from production.

The PSQCA DG told the media that crackdown on illegal and unlicensed steel products would continue without any discrimination. He asked the steel mills to get registered with the PSQCA as soon as possible; otherwise, action would be taken against their sale points also.