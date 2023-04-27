UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 364.33 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:06 PM

PSX gains 364.33 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 364.33 points, with a positive change of 0.89 per cent, closing at 41,463.91 against 41,099.58 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 364.33 points, with a positive change of 0.89 per cent, closing at 41,463.91 against 41,099.58 points on the previous day.

A total of 169,105,056 shares were traded during the day as compared to 186,900,702 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.248 billion against Rs 5.781 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 178 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 14,264,424 shares at Rs 29.46 per share, Maple Leaf with 7,275,458 shares at Rs 27.61 per share, and Pak Refinery with 6,884,986 shares at Rs 13.91 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 133.98 per share price, closing at Rs 5333.98, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 72.78 rise in its per share price to Rs 1043.29.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 31.46 per share closing at Rs 443.53, followed by Towellers Ltd. with a Rs 16.75 decline to close at Rs 206.66.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Bank Al-Falah Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

15 minutes ago
 Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around L ..

Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around Lachin Corridor - Foreign Minis ..

15 minutes ago
 US growth cools in first quarter as recession fear ..

US growth cools in first quarter as recession fears deepen

14 minutes ago
 HBL's Q1 '23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, sett ..

HBL's Q1 '23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, setting new benchmarks in challeng ..

14 minutes ago
 World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Dr ..

World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Drop in 2023 Since Pandemic

14 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 bill ..

Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 billion

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.