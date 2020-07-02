PSX gains 88 points to close at 34,978 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,978.18 points as compared to 34,889.41 points on the last working day, with positive change of 88.77 points (0.25%).

A total 383,084,088 shares were traded compared to the trade 315,039,420 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs12.506 billion as compared to Rs 10.671 billion during last trading day.

As many as 381 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 224 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telcom with a volume of 52,827,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.94, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 28,672,500 with price per share of Rs30 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 21,185,000 and price per share of Rs27.56.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs193.75 per share, closing at Rs6890 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs47.61 per share, closing at Rs925.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs6950, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs29.99 per share closing at Rs565.01.