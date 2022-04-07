UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 324 Points To Close At 43,786 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 04:18 PM

PSX loses 324 points to close at 43,786 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 324.27 points, with a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 43,786.83 points against 44,111.10 points on the last working da

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 324.27 points, with a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 43,786.83 points against 44,111.10 points on the last working day.

A total of 141,017,708 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 108,410,486 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.980 billion against Rs4.270 billion on last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 93 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 11,144,500 shares and price per share of Rs16.50, Pak Elektron with a volume of 9,241,500 and price per share of Rs 16.55 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 7,698,000 and price per share of Rs2.90.

Unilever Foods XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,000 per share, closing at Rs25,500 whereas the runner up was Shield Corp, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs17.92 to Rs307.90.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs67.89 closing at Rs871.11 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs39.37 to close at Rs485.63.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pak Elektron Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Twitter reacts as Hamza Shehbaz becomes symbolic P ..

Twitter reacts as Hamza Shehbaz becomes symbolic Punjab CM

6 minutes ago
 IIUI placed among 51-100 universities globally in ..

IIUI placed among 51-100 universities globally in subject based QS rankings

17 minutes ago
 Erdogan's Spokesman Doubts Quick Breakthrough in R ..

Erdogan's Spokesman Doubts Quick Breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

20 minutes ago
 Sehat card empanelled hospitals to be delisted on ..

Sehat card empanelled hospitals to be delisted on not implementing PHC's MSDS

21 minutes ago
 Police recover Rs 1.5m stolen money, a mini truck

Police recover Rs 1.5m stolen money, a mini truck

35 minutes ago
 AIOU announces 18th April as deadline for second p ..

AIOU announces 18th April as deadline for second phase admission

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.