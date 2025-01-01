PSX Starts New Year With Strong Rally Gaining 1676 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:45 PM
Business community views this continuous bullish and positive trend in stock market
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2025) Pakistan Stock exchange started the New Year with a bullish trend witnessing an increase of one thousand six hundred seventy-six points in the hundred index at the start of the trading today.
The 100 index that had closed at one hundred fifteen thousand one hundred and twenty-six points yesterday reached to one hundred sixteen thousand eight hundred-two points.
The business community views this continuous bullish and positive trend in the stock market of the country as encouraging and good omen for the national economy.
