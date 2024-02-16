Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,147 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:21 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,147.10 points, a negative change of 1.88 percent, closing at 59,872.96 points against 61,020.06 points the previous trading day

A total of 314,247,768 shares valuing Rs.12.243 billion were traded during the day as compared to 345,126,091 shares valuing Rs. 11.873 billion the last day.

Some 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 77 of them recorded gains and 238 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 41,835,629 shares at Rs 4.

10 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 25,778,097 shares at Rs 1.21 per share and Oil and Gas Development with 20,693,864 shares at Rs 107.93 per share.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 69.38 per share price, closing at Rs.994.38, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs 22.67 rise in its per share price to Rs 325.45.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 134.35 per share closing at Rs8,365.65, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 68.86 decline to close at Rs.2,198.25.

