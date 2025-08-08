Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 06:32 PM
The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.46 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.55
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.9 and Rs 284.9, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 94 pasia to close at Rs 329.
37 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 1.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 379.86 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 377.99.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.90 and Rs 75.26, respectively.
