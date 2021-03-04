UrduPoint.com
Rashakai SEZ To Usher New Era Of Business Activities In KP: CM Aide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:23 PM

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Thursday said Rashakai Special Economic Zone would usher a new era of business activities in the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Thursday said Rashakai Special Economic Zone would usher a new era of business activities in the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of 4th CPEC Industrial Cooperation Conference organized under the auspices of board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan here in a local hotel.

The special assistant said the provincial government would provide vast opportunities of investment and profitable businesses. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a gateway to trading and economic development of the country that provides golden opportunities of trade with Central Asian states.

He said the province offers sufficient investment opportunities in mineral, construction, marble, tourism, energy and agriculture sectors while the provincial government was making all out efforts for joint ventures with domestic and foreign investors for promotion of sustainable economic development.

He said the purpose of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the socio-economic development of both countries.

He said the provincial government has recently approved new Industrial Policy 2020 and had offered maximum incentives to investors and necessary steps for attracting investment and revival of sick and closed industrial units have also been taken.

Similarly, Abdul Karim Khan said that first time a Trade and Commerce Strategy has been proved for the rehabilitation of economic and provision of employment opportunities for people in the province while Special Economic Zone Authority has also been established.

Furthermore, he said that a proposal for the establishment of a Research and Development Cell has also been flouted for guaranteeing quality of locally manufactured products and improvement in the policy making process.

He said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for attracting domestic and foreign investors and turning the province into a trade hub.

He said the Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) has been directed for ensuring ease of doing business in the province and showing no negligence in provision of maximum facilities to investors.

The special assistant while welcoming all foreign investors on behalf of the provincial government urged upon them for taking benefits of the growing investment opportunities and play role in the strengthening of economy.

