Rupee Gains 14 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 14 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.56 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.70

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 14 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.56 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.70.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.00 and Rs 283.50, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs4.19 to close at Rs 312.

86 against the last day’s closing of Rs 317.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 04 paisa and closed at Rs 1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs2.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 371.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 373.66.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 76.65 and Rs 75.06, respectively.

