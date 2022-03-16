Rupee sinks to lifetime low of 179.35 against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The forex dealers say the value of the greenback goes up by 13 paisa to trade at Rs179.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Pakistan’s rupee on Wednesday sank further to lifetime low of 179.35 against the United States (US) Dollar in the interbank market during early trading.

The dollar, in the open market, however, is trading at Rs180.60 against the Pak rupee. On the other hand, the US dollar closed at Rs178.22, according to the country’s central bank.

Oil prices, meanwhile, rose over $1 on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier declines, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stoke volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.