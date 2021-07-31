UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey Discuss Long-Term Gas Transit Agreement - Novak

Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia, Turkey Discuss Long-Term Gas Transit Agreement - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Moscow and Ankara are negotiating a long-term deal on the transit of Russian gas through Turkey, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Today we discussed in detail the situation with the implementation of our largest projects ” the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline, and, accordingly, the implementation of the agreement on transit through Turkey," Novak told reporters following the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission's meeting, specifying that "we are talking about concluding a long-term gas transit agreement."

The commission also discussed the construction of the Russian-operated Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey.

Novak noted that the Turkish side asked Russian colleagues to ensure the commissioning of the first NPP unit in 2023, the country's centenary.

TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline running over 578 miles from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea. It has two lines and an aggregate throughput capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters. While the first line delivers gas to Turkey, the second line exports gas to the Southern and Southeast European countries ” Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

