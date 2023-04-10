Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Invalidating Patents On Vehicles From 'Unfriendly' Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Invalidating Patents on Vehicles From 'Unfriendly' Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Deputy Chair of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Valery Vasilyev on Monday proposed to invalidate intellectual property patents for vehicles from "unfriendly" countries and use them to create domestic brands.

"I believe that in current conditions it is advisable to nullify patents for the body, spare parts and interior design from unfriendly countries, and use them to create domestic automobile brands. That is, to follow the path of production copying, and not only in the automotive industry," Vasilyev told Sputnik, noting that such opportunities already exist.

The lawmaker specified that China once went down this path and it is now confidently leading in terms of production among countries that have traditionally been famous for a strong auto industry.

Russian lawmakers have already discussed the possibility of introducing amendments to the technical regulation of the Eurasian Customs Union on "temporary recognition and permission to use a vehicle type approval certificate issued in the Commonwealth of Independent States on the territory of (Russia)," including freight traffic.

Vasilyev emphasized that Moscow should either replace traditional suppliers of automobile components, which ceased operations with Russia against the backdrop of Western sanctions, with new partners, or learn how to substitute the most advanced and high-tech components.

Russian automakers produce automotive components themselves, unlike world practice, when automakers order necessary components and parts from specialized companies.

"I think it would be optimal to accelerate this process and create one or more large clusters that would develop complex assemblies and produce components. This will make it possible to concentrate the best scientific and engineering personnel in these structures, and achieve the goal much faster than each enterprise doing everything on its own. This, among other things, will ultimately allow us to regulate the prices of finished products," Vasilyev said.

He noted that prices for new passenger cars increased by 20% to an average 2.5 million rubles ($30,800) in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Enterprise From Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

10 minutes ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.