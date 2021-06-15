Shanghai gold futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 6.42 Yuan (about 1 U.S. Dollar) to close at 382.66 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 138,101 lots, with a turnover of about 52.71 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.