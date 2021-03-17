UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soomro Chairs Meeting For Streamlining Matters Related To Scheduled Transactions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Soomro Chairs meeting for streamlining matters related to scheduled transactions

Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatization Commission, Mohammed Mian Soomro Wednesday directed the concern ministries and division to expedite their efforts for the completion of scheduled transactions within given timeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatization Commission, Mohammed Mian Soomro Wednesday directed the concern ministries and division to expedite their efforts for the completion of scheduled transactions within given timeline.

He chaired a high level meeting on transaction of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), said a press release issued here.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Additional Secretary Petroleum and representative of Power Division also attended the meeting .

Javed Ghani Chairman Federal board of Revenue ,CEO CPPA-G ,CEO NPPMCL and MD of SNGPL also attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was held to discuss all outstanding material issues pertaining to privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

It was concluded that all concerned ministries and divisions and other institutions would continue their best efforts for completion of the transaction within timelines.

Today another meeting regarding privatisation of DISCOs was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatisation.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar and high level officials of Privatisation Commission and Power Division.

In the regular meeting, the strategy for handling the DISCOS transaction were discussed in detail for presentation to Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

The Federal Minister For Privatisation and Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar also co-chaired a weekly progress review meeting on transaction of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC).

Federal Secretaries of both the ministries and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The formation of new subsidiary, usage of Jetty ,valuation of assets of Pakistan steel Mills and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Chairman Privatisation commission Mohammed mian Soomro thanked all stakeholders for their active participation towards the revival of PSM.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Privatisation Company Progress FBR All Cabinet Best Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Final round of MG Zalmi Camp held

3 minutes ago

Businesses flourishing due to Improved Law & Order ..

3 minutes ago

Patients being treated in LU hospitals with state ..

3 minutes ago

Govt appoints Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu ..

3 minutes ago

Walk to be held on World TB day

9 minutes ago

UK envoy calls on Sindh Minister for Industries

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.