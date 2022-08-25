UrduPoint.com

Spain Mulling Building Gas Pipeline Through Italy After France's Rejection - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Spain Mulling Building Gas Pipeline Through Italy After France's Rejection - Minister

Spain will seriously consider the construction of an underwater gas pipeline to Italy after France rejected a similar proposal, Teresa Ribera, Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Spain will seriously consider the construction of an underwater gas pipeline to Italy after France rejected a similar proposal, Teresa Ribera, Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, said on Thursday.

France opposed the idea of building a pipeline from Spain, saying that the construction would take a long time and incur additional costs, and that the proposal would contradict the European policy of phasing out fossil fuels by 2050. The government of French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed the doubt that the pipeline could be used for the delivery of green hydrogen in the future.

"This is the option that we should seriously consider," Ribera told the Antena 3 broadcaster when asked about the possibility of building a gas route through Italy.

The minister noted that the pipeline is expected to connect regasification plants in Spain's Barcelona and Italy's Livorno, between which gas is currently being transported by gas carriers, reducing the costs twofold in the medium and long term.

"Spain does not need to export gas Spain is ready to help Europe. So, if Europe needs help, it is important that the European institutions and governments of these countries also take part in the debates," Ribera added.

Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed throughout the year, exceeding $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in August amid waning Russian energy supplies. Russian energy giant Gazprom announced its plans to reduce supplies via a key gas pipeline starting July 27 to no more than 33 million cubic meters per day, 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity.

On Friday, Gazprom announced that gas transportation via Nord Stream 1 would be suspended for three days, from August 31 to September 2, due to the scheduled maintenance of the only working gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Nord Livorno Barcelona Spain Italy July August September Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

US, Mongolia Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperatio ..

US, Mongolia Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation at 1st Strategic Dialogue Me ..

28 seconds ago
 Angola's president set for second term as party le ..

Angola's president set for second term as party leads vote

29 seconds ago
 President, First Lady host dinner for children to ..

President, First Lady host dinner for children to celebrate 50th marriage annive ..

31 seconds ago
 Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orth ..

Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church

33 seconds ago
 DC distributes relief material among flood affecte ..

DC distributes relief material among flood affected families in Nawan Killi

4 minutes ago
 Minister visits rain hit areas of Hyderabad

Minister visits rain hit areas of Hyderabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.