Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21) 11 Aug 2020
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:28 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,300 180 8,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,895 193 9,088