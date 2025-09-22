Regular Pilot Project Of E-taxi Scheme Launched In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Taking an important step under the Smart Transport Project, the Punjab government has started a regular pilot project of the e-taxi scheme, through which unemployed youth will be provided with self-employment opportunities.
Senior official sources told APP that under this project, 1100 electric taxi vehicles will be given to young boys, girls, women and interested private companies on easy installments of 5 years.
The Punjab government will provide a total subsidy of Rs 3.
5 billion on this project.
According to the authorities, these vehicles can be obtained individually or by private companies in large numbers, while the last date for applications has been set for October 5, 2025. Successful applicants will be selected through a transparent draw.
Experts while describing the scheme as a revolutionary step, said that this project will help in eliminating unemployment across Punjab and provide citizens with affordable, environmentally friendly and comfortable travel facilities.
