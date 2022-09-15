UrduPoint.com

Tax Evasion Trend Should Be Discouraged; Member FBR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Member Public Relations, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sardar Ali Khawaja said that the tendency of tax evasion in the country should be discouraged and businessmen who collect taxes from customers should honestly deposit in the national kitty

He expressed these views after 9th computerized draw of FBR's Point of Sale (POS) prize scheme here on Thursday evening.

He asked traders deposit the tax they collect from their customers through POS to the national exchequer. Tax collectors, businessmen and commoners have to play their role in this connection, he said.

Sardar Ali Khawaja said that POS scheme was a resource for the economic development and prosperity of the country adding that people should raise their tax awareness and ask for receipts from retailers at the time of purchase. He said that wrong information was being spread about the POS machine and if anyone had any concerns about it, he should contact the FBR.

He stated that the number of registered retailers in Multan was less as two and a half lac Multanites were not submitting their tax returns, everyone should do their national duty and register themselves in FBR, submit their tax returns on time.

He maintained that action would be taken against the retailers who were deliberately not getting themselves registered or submitting tax returns, their business may be sealed and they might be imposed fines. He urged citizens to take benefit from POS scheme, win prizes and also submit tax returns.

Earlier, the Names of the lucky winners were announced.

He informed that the Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Multan had transferred the prize money to 80 percent of the people who won the prizes under the POS prize schemes.

Shields were also awarded among entrepreneurs and traders.

