The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Elandra Spruce D. Mogas Alpine 11/11/19

OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 11/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Stolt Commitment L. Ethanol East Wind 12/11/19

5 Grace L. Clinkers Argonaftis 08/11/19

10/11 Al Yasat II D. DAP WMA Shipcare 10/11/19

11/12 Baltic Leopard D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 09/11/19

13/14 SSI Invincible L. Clinkers OC-Services 12/11/19

16/17 Polo D. L. Cnt. Golden 12/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 12/11/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Oocl California D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 13/11/19

SAPT-4 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. U.M.A 12/11/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

25 Freedom Lina L. Cement OC-Services 09/11/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Apl England D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak 12/11/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Mol Generosity OC-Network 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nabil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Emma Project-Sh 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo

Vigorous Sea Hawks 13/11/19 Not Sched 13,374 G.C Nil

Hanne Danica Noble-SH. 14/11/19 Not Sched 6.15 G.C 200 Defence

Store

Ping An Song Cosco 16/11/19 Not Sched 14,059 G.C Nil

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Serena R WMA Shipcare 15/11/19 Not Sched 55,000 Nil

CLINKER:

Koushun Cyrstal Sea 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 55,000

OIL TANKER:

Sofia Tradelink 14/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

Quetta PNSC 15/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Willets Tradelink 17/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -

Vinalines Brave Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/11/19 22:06 -

Sunray oil Tanker GAC -- 11/11/19 23:48 -

Lahore Oil Tanker PNSC -- 11/11/19 23:48 -

