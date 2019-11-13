The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Elandra Spruce D. Mogas Alpine 11/11/19

OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 11/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Stolt Commitment L. Ethanol East Wind 12/11/19

5 Grace L. Clinkers Argonaftis 08/11/19

10/11 Al Yasat II D. DAP WMA Shipcare 10/11/19

11/12 Baltic Leopard D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 09/11/19

13/14 SSI Invincible L. Clinkers OC-Services 12/11/19

16/17 Polo D. L. Cnt. Golden 12/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 12/11/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Oocl California D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 13/11/19

SAPT-4 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. U.M.A 12/11/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

25 Freedom Lina L. Cement OC-Services 09/11/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Apl England D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak 12/11/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Mol Generosity OC-Network 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nabil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Emma Project-Sh 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo

Vigorous Sea Hawks 13/11/19 Not Sched 13,374 G.C Nil

Hanne Danica Noble-SH. 14/11/19 Not Sched 6.15 G.C 200 Defence

Store

Ping An Song Cosco 16/11/19 Not Sched 14,059 G.C Nil

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Serena R WMA Shipcare 15/11/19 Not Sched 55,000 Nil

CLINKER:

Koushun Cyrstal Sea 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 55,000

OIL TANKER:

Sofia Tradelink 14/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

Quetta PNSC 15/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Willets Tradelink 17/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -

Vinalines Brave Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/11/19 22:06 -

Sunray oil Tanker GAC -- 11/11/19 23:48 -

Lahore Oil Tanker PNSC -- 11/11/19 23:48 -