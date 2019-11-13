The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:03 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Wednesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Elandra Spruce D. Mogas Alpine 11/11/19
OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 11/11/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Stolt Commitment L. Ethanol East Wind 12/11/19
5 Grace L. Clinkers Argonaftis 08/11/19
10/11 Al Yasat II D. DAP WMA Shipcare 10/11/19
11/12 Baltic Leopard D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 09/11/19
13/14 SSI Invincible L. Clinkers OC-Services 12/11/19
16/17 Polo D. L. Cnt. Golden 12/11/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 12/11/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Oocl California D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 13/11/19
SAPT-4 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. U.M.A 12/11/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
25 Freedom Lina L. Cement OC-Services 09/11/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Apl England D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak 12/11/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Mol Generosity OC-Network 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.
300 Cnt.
Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.
Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Nabil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Emma Project-Sh 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo
Vigorous Sea Hawks 13/11/19 Not Sched 13,374 G.C Nil
Hanne Danica Noble-SH. 14/11/19 Not Sched 6.15 G.C 200 Defence
Store
Ping An Song Cosco 16/11/19 Not Sched 14,059 G.C Nil
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Serena R WMA Shipcare 15/11/19 Not Sched 55,000 Nil
CLINKER:
Koushun Cyrstal Sea 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 55,000
OIL TANKER:
Sofia Tradelink 14/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil
Quetta PNSC 15/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Willets Tradelink 17/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -
Vinalines Brave Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/11/19 22:06 -
Sunray oil Tanker GAC -- 11/11/19 23:48 -