Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Sagittarius Contanier Ship Rebecca Schulte Tanker APL Le Havre Contanier Ship Africa Star General Cargo M.T Lahore Tanker Maersk Salina Contanier Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Karachi Sagittarius CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 106,567 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,788 metric tons of export cargo and 79,779 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 60,628 9,485 70,113 Bulk Cargo 1,074 - 1,074 Canola 1,650 - 1,650 Clinkers - 10,500 10,500 Wheat - 1,303 1,303 Oil/Liquid Cargo 16,427 5,500 21,927