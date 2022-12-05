UrduPoint.com

Three Development Schemes Worth Rs 3.851b Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab here on Monday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3,851.101 million.

The schemes were approved in the 32nd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman, Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation & Renovation of Jinnah cricket Stadium Sialkot at a cost of Rs 1,962.006 million; Rehabilitation/Improvement of Metelled Road from Lahore Morh to Kabirwala Length=34.

11 Km; Tehsil Khanewal District Khanewal at a cost of Rs 766.940 million and Establishment of THQ Hospital in Potohar Town District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1,122.155 million.

P&D Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & DevelopmentBoard, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representativesof the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

