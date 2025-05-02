Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 02 May 2025
Arslan Farid Published May 02, 2025 | 08:30 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 May 2025 is 368,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 315,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 May 2025 is 368,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 315,510.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 337,311 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 289,215.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 368,000
|Rs 337,311
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 315,510
|Rs 289,215
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 31,551
|Rs 28,922
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 202551 minutes ago
-
Implementation of workers’ rights declared imperative for national progress15 hours ago
-
Ahsan vows to ensure dignified livelihoods for workers under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative21 hours ago
-
FBR tax collection increases 30% MoM in April 202522 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pays tribute to workers on 'Labour Day'23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 20251 day ago
-
Govt decreases petrol, diesel price by Rs.2 per liter1 day ago
-
Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held1 day ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, discusses Pakistan's vision to become a $1 trillion ec ..1 day ago
-
Govt to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, export competitiveness: Haroon1 day ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on 5 May2 days ago