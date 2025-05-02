NTU Team Visits PHMA Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Department of Textile Engineering, National Textile University (National Textile University - NTU) Faisalabad Assistant Prof. Dr. Muzzamal Hussain, along with his team, visited the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Sialkot offices and held a detailed meeting with Chairman Tariq Mahmood Bhatti, Chief Coordinator Musharaf Iqbal Khawaja and members of the zonal committee.
The meeting focused on the launch of the report titled "Pakistan's Waste and Recycling Landscape: Challenges and Way Forward Opportunities", a Sialkot-specific discussion on available textile feedstock, recycling possibilities, investment needs, and potential partnerships, followed by the formation of a working group with a defined mandate and timeline.
As a gesture of goodwill, PHMA presented a book as a souvenir to Dr. Muzzamal and his team, while the NTU delegation presented a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam to the Chairman PHMA.
