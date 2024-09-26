Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 September 2024

Arslan Farid Published September 26, 2024 | 08:31 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 September 2024 is 279,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,200. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 September 2024 is 279,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,200.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 255,729 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 219,265.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 279,000 Rs 255,729
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 239,200 Rs 219,265
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,920 Rs 21,927

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

