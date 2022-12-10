UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 10th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 151,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 10th December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 151,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 130,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 150,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 129,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 10th December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 151,900 Rs 139,197
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,200 Rs 119,349
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,020 Rs 11,935

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 139,197. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 119,349. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 138,127. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 118,432.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 10th December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 10th December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Karachi Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Lahore Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Islamabad Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Rawalpindi Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Peshawar Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Quetta Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
Sialkot Rs 151,900 Rs 130,200 Rs 139,197 Rs 119,349
