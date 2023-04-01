UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 1st April 2023

1st April 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 209,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 1st April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 209,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 179,190. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 207,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 178,160.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 1st April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 209,000 Rs 191,572
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 179,190 Rs 164,256
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,919 Rs 16,426

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 191,572. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 164,256. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 190,471. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 163,312.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 1st April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 1st April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Karachi Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Lahore Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Islamabad Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Rawalpindi Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Peshawar Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Quetta Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
Sialkot Rs 209,000 Rs 179,190 Rs 191,572 Rs 164,256
