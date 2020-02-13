UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Debt In 2020 To Equal 81% Of Annual GDP, 98% In 2030 - Budget Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:23 PM

US Federal Debt in 2020 to Equal 81% of Annual GDP, 98% in 2030 - Budget Office

Cumulative budget deficits projected over the next ten years will push the US national debt to $31.4 trillion, nearly 100 percent of the nation's annual gross domestic (GDP), the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Cumulative budget deficits projected over the next ten years will push the US national debt to $31.4 trillion, nearly 100 percent of the nation's annual gross domestic (GDP), the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Thursday.

"In CBO's projections, Federal debt held by the public reaches $17.9 trillion at the end of 2020. That amount equals 81 percent of GDP - more than twice its average over the past 50 years. By 2030, debt is projected to reach $31.4 trillion, or 98 percent of GDP, a larger percentage than at any time since just after World War II," the report said.

The national - or public - debt is the result of the federal government borrowing money to cover running budget deficits. The latter is the difference between what the government spends and the revenue it takes in.

The national debt in 2030 is $160 billion higher than projected by the CBO last August, the report noted.

Most of the red ink comes from the Social Security retirement income system, which automatically increases each year under current law, without any congressional action, according to the report.

The report also projected that US economy will grow by 2.2 percent this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Money August 2020 World War From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

56 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Situation in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Top Generals Discuss Situation in S ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Seeks Only Technical Assistance from IMF, ..

3 minutes ago

Former CEO of Mexican Oil Company Remanded Without ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.