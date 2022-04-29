UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Obliges Novatek Subsidiary To Transfer Gas-Related Infrastructure To Polish Firms

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Warsaw Obliges Novatek Subsidiary to Transfer Gas-Related Infrastructure to Polish Firms

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has required Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, that fell under Warsaw's sanctions to transfer its gas transmission infrastructure to Polish companies, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has required Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, that fell under Warsaw's sanctions to transfer its gas transmission infrastructure to Polish companies, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Friday.

According to the government, Morawiecki on Friday instructed state-owned companies PGNiG, PSG, Gaz-System to immediately supply gas to the networks, the formal owner of which is Novatek, on the basis of the law on crisis management.

"This company (Novatek), also by order of the prime minister, is obliged, on the basis of the law on crisis management, to transfer the infrastructures at the disposal of these state-owned companies, which will implement gas supplies to those areas where the company associated with the Russian gas company previously provided its services," Muller told reporters.

