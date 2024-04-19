Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Falls By 0.79 Percent

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.79 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 18, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 323.71 points as compared to 326.29 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.54 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, decreased by 0.71 per cent and went down to 313.72 points from last week’s 315.95 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 0.83 percent, 0.90 percent, 0.79 and 0.70 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included wheat flour (8.

97%), bananas (8.67%), electricity charges for q1 (7.16%), eggs (6.67%), lpg (2.84%) onion (1.40%), chilies powder (1.31%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.45%), pulse masoor (0.43%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.34%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included potatoes (17.07%), tomatoes (12.67%), chicken (11.60%), lawn printed and shirting (3.55%) each, garlic (2.88%), diesel (2.87%), beef (2.56), georgette (1.91%), pulse mash (1.62%), cooked beef (1.31%) and sugar (1.10%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included bananas (35.20%), cooking oil 5 litre (20.91%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (17.65%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (17.61%), mustard oil (13.83%), wheat flour (11.05%), lpg (6.14%), eggs (4.51%) and diesel (0.85%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for Q1 ( 570.00%), onions (155.00%), tomatoes (126.94%), chilies powder (83.62%), gents sandal (66.71%), garlic (65.96%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), salt powder (31.87%), chicken (30.91%), energy saver (29.83%), gur (27.99%) and pulse mash (26.39%).

