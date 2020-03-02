Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Lahore visits examination centers

Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Lahore Tariq Hameed Bhatti on Monday visited various examination centers conducting Secondary School Certificate annual examinations

Chairperson Education board Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen and Section Officer Higher Education Lahore Adeel Ahmed Kamboh were accompanied him.

They checked the seat plan and roll number slips of candidates and examined the facilities being provided to students there.

Additional Secretary directed the resident Inspectors to arrange light, clean drinking water and other facilities at the centers. He said that holding cell phones in examination centers was completely banned and stern action would be taken against the violators.