UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Uploads PDF Books For All Educational Programs

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:18 PM

AIOU uploads PDF books for all educational programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded PDF books for all educational levels, raging from Matric to Ph.D on its website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded PDF books for all educational levels, raging from Matric to Ph.D on its website.

According to the AIOU, now, the students of these programs can download their books from the given URL 'Books' on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

This initiative of uploading of PDF course books would not only ensure provision of books to university students in time but would also enable students to perform various academic activities efficiently ranging from writing of course assignments to preparation of final term examinations.

Furthermore, university has also dispatched printed course books to the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs.

Moreover, it is circulated for the information of all students enrolled in various programs offered in spring 2021 semester including B Ed, M Ed, MA, M Sc, BS and Associate Degree that they are strictly required to upload typed/ composed assignments on Aaghi LMS.

Handwritten assignments or their scanned copies/ images are not acceptable at all.

Moreover, students are advised to follow the deadlines for the submission of assignments as late submissions will not be entertained.

However, students enrolled in matriculation, intermediate and BA programs will follow the previous method and dispatch their assignments to their respective tutors on or before the prescribed deadline (s).

The schedule for submission of assignments of all programs is available online on the university website.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University All From

Recent Stories

Indonesia's volcano Merapi emits hot clouds 1.5 km ..

52 seconds ago

PTI Govt. to steer country out of crises: Dr Akhta ..

55 seconds ago

Hong Kong to partially relax COVID-19 control afte ..

2 minutes ago

PMC to ensure educational standards of medical pro ..

2 minutes ago

Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9: monitor

2 minutes ago

Russia's Patrushev, Myanmar's Military Leader Conf ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.