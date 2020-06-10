Allama Iqbal Open University uploads on its website soft copy of text books to be available online

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the soft copy of its text books on its official website for facilitating its around 1.4 million students across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the soft copy of its text books on its official website for facilitating its around 1.4 million students across the country.

Most of the books from Matric to PhD programs have been provided in a PDF's form that could be down-loaded by visiting the Website, a press release on Wednesday said.

This is the first time in the University's history, that the students were being given the online facility of going through the soft copies for preparation of their assignments and exams.

While expediting its years-long practice of sending the books to the students by post in original form, the University has now gone an extra mile meeting the students' academic needs through internet access.

This is part of the major digital transformation work, the AIOU has undertaken on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

As per the VC's commitment, we are engaged in digitalizing the University's overall working through the use of new technology in order to ensure quality education and to provide best educational services to its students, a University's official said.

The alternative measure, putting soft copies of the books on the internet will help the students to prepare their assignments within the scheduled time. It will also reduce students' complaints of submitting late assignments owing to delay in timely receipt of books.

It was being ensured that the contents' deliver process could be developed in accordance with the new Learning Management system and prevailing international practices, he added.