Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visited UVAS

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) delegation led by Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad (R) visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022) Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) delegation led by Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad (R) visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore. Meanwhile a meeting was held on climate change here in City Campus on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad (R) and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil co-chaired meeting and sought suggestion/technical inputs from UVAS faculty members to make collaboration to address global climate change issues while few faculty members from Department of Environmental Science and official from (ADPC) were present.

Speaking on occasion, Nadeem Ahmad urged UVAS faculty members to apply for the attaining of Global Climate Fund Accreditation. He is willing to collaborate with UVAS to address climate adaptation challenges.

Dr Farhan Jamil said that UVAS working with livestock, poultry, dairy and food industries in Pakistan. He said UVAS is a research intensive university and is currently its faculty members executing 110 research projects which won from national and international funding agencies.

He said UVAS is also focusing on food safety & food security and conducting different training programmes to impart practical training and knowledge to dairy professional for their capacity building.

Earlier, Associate Prof Dr Naveed ul Haq gave detail presentation on UVAS work on climate change. In which he spoke about challenges related to poor nutritional strategies, heat stress season, housing and managemental practices, electric demand in urban areas, water supply to livestock and livestock health management and reproduction facing in Pakistan. He highlighted UVAS goals on climate change and UVAS state of the art facility for conducting experiment on livestock. He also mentioned about livestock policy brief for the profitability of poor farming community and national and international collaborative project on climate change etc.