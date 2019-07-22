Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) issues admission & registration schedule

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for the registration and admission in first year 2019-21.

According to BISE Secretary, eligible students can get them registered and send their admission forms up to September 4 and after it, Rs 500 would be received as late fee along with registration fee and admission fee up to September 19, 2019.