Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Issues Admission & Registration Schedule

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:01 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for the registration and admission in first year 2019-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for the registration and admission in first year 2019-21.

According to BISE Secretary, eligible students can get them registered and send their admission forms up to September 4 and after it, Rs 500 would be received as late fee along with registration fee and admission fee up to September 19, 2019.

