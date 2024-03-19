BSEK Announces Result Of SSC Part II Supplementary Exam 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Tuesday, announced results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part II Science and General Group (Regular and Private) Supplementary Examinations 2023
Chairman BSE Karachi, Dr. Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, informed that in total 11845 candidates participated in the supplementary exams while overall success ratio was 66.85 percent.
Out of 9902 candidates registered in Science Group, 9422 candidates attempted the exams while 480 remained absent. With success of 6438 candidates, overall pass percentage of science group stood 68.
33 percent.
In the General group 1663 candidates got registered but 1584 appeared in the supplementary exams and among them 896 got success. The pass percentage in general group remained 56.57%.
As many as 923 private candidates were registered by the board in General Group while 839 participated in the supplementary exams and out of them 584 declared successful setting the passing ratio at 69.61%.
The results could be accessed on the official website of the board- www.bsek.edu.pk.
