Capabilities of students should be sharpened for bright future: VC UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The teachers should pay special attention to sharpen capabilities of the students for a bright future, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the annual function of Laboratory Girls High School, University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Principal Community College Dr. Anjum Zia, Principal Laboratory Girls High school Shehla Hammad and others also spoke.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the students to work hard and devote their energies on education for a bright future so that they can play their effective role in the development of the country.

He said that every human being is blessed with a special ability which should be identified to excel. He said that UAF is taking all possible measures to ensure quality education and tangible research work.

Dr. Anjum Zia said that all possible steps are being taken to sharpen the potential of the students. He said that the students of Laboratory High School get distinguished positions in the board examination every year.

Shehla Hammad informed about the performance of Laboratory High School.