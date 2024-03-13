China to launch merit, need-based scholarships for UAF students: consul general

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren has said that his country's relations with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be taken to the new heights and in this context, they intended to launch a merit and need-based scholarship project for students of the university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren has said that his country's relations with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be taken to the new heights and in this context, they intended to launch a merit and need-based scholarship project for students of the university.

He expressed these views during a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan whereas deans, directors and Chinese universities alumni were also present. Zhao Shiren said that Pakistan and China were enjoying time-tested relations which had strong bases on brotherhood. The both countries are collaborating with each other in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, education and other sectors to achieve common goals.

He praised the UAF leadership and faculty for the university development and addressing agricultural challenges. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has however opened new avenues for development, he added.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that 70 teachers from the UAF had received higher education from universities in China.

He said that the UAF has launched a Sino-Pak dual diploma in modern agricultural technology in collaboration with Ballie College China, under which the students will study in the UAF for the first two years and in the third year in China.

He said that the UAF had introduced high-yielding varieties of commodities including wheat, cotton, sugarcane, soybeans, chickpea, which will enable increment in per acre production. He said that the UAF had inked 73 memorandum of understanding with Chinese universities and research institutions.

He said that the university has Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advance Studies, Confucius Institute and others established under international partnership.

Dean Faculty of Confucius Institute Dr. Zahir Ahmed Zahir said that since 2015, Confucius Institute has trained 21,000 students in Chinese language skills. He said that CI had implemented cultural and research projects.

On this occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Sarwar Khan, Dean food Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dean Engineering Dr. Anjum Munir, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr. Jalal Arif, Principal Community College Dr. Anjum Zia, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Director External Linkage Dr Kashif Saleemi and others were also present.