Dr Rashid Appointed VC UoM

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:13 PM

Dr Rashid appointed VC UoM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday appointed Dr Rashid Ahmad as vice chancellor of the University of Malakand (UoM)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday appointed Dr Rashid Ahmad as vice chancellor of the University of Malakand (UoM).

A notification to this effect said that Governor Shah Farman as Chancellor of the University of Malakand has appointed Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad of Chemistry Department as Pro Vice Chancellor of the university for a period of two years with immediate effect.

