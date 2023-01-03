Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces special assessment test to accommodate students of unrecognized colleges

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) via Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct a Special Graduate Assessment Test (SGAT) for recognition of the award of respective degrees to the students of unrecognized colleges of Global Institute, Lahore through a uniform, standardized and transparent testing process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) via Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct a Special Graduate Assessment Test (SGAT) for recognition of the award of respective degrees to the students of unrecognized colleges of Global Institute, Lahore through a uniform, standardized and transparent testing process.

According to official sources, HEC has decided to give an opportunity to 3,006 students of Category C, and 3,566 students of Category D of Global Institute, Lahore in line with the decision of the Commission for the students of such institutions to qualify for a comprehensive test by securing at least 50% marks in a maximum of one (01) attempt for recognition of their degrees.

All the details of the test pattern, syllabi and weightages of relevant contents can be accessed at http://hec.gov.pk for each category according to relevant disciplines.

The applicant must select the correct category according to their qualification (14, 16 or 18 years, etc and relevant discipline) while filling the online form. Any mistake in this regard will be the sole responsibility of the applicant.

Applicants will be allowed to sit in the examination after cross-verification of the record provided by the respective institution. If at any stage, it is found that the record has been misrepresented, documents fabricated or forged, and deliberately incorrect/ misleading information provided; the test and recognition of the award will be canceled without any further relief.

Successful candidates will be required to submit the Degree Supplement Information Form (DSIF) on non-judicial stamp paper of Rs: 20/- duly notarized, signed by the applicant, verified by the Controller of Examination and counter-verified by the Rector/ Vice-Chancellor at the time of degree attestation.

All those candidates who currently reside outside Pakistan are advised to avail this chance at any of the declared test centers in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the test will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, tentatively. Any change in the test date will be communicated through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk. However, the applicants who register through HEC online registration portal will be able to download their Roll Number Slip from http://etc.

hec.gov.pk and registered Email address a week before the last date.

Email/SMS will also be sent to registered applicants for the test date, time, and venue. While filling out online application forms, candidates are required to provide valid email/mobile numbers on which they wish to receive Roll Number Slips. A print of Roll Number Slip, Original paid Fee Challan and Original CNIC will be required to enter the Test Centre on the Test Day.

As per details, the test centers included Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan. The applicants may select any test center from the list available in the application form. Please note that the said test will be held on any of above centers if minimum 250 applicants select that center. Please note that the test center once selected will not be changed after registration.

The test will be held simultaneously in the mentioned cities. Candidates may register themselves through the online registration portal: http://etc.hec.gov.pk. The Content Weightages/ Syllabi will be available at HEC website (Latest Announcements) for help and guidance in preparation for the test. For registration, please visit the following link:http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

In case of any query during the online registration, please visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk or visit HEC regional offices for guidance within four (04) days after the closure of registration portal i.e. January 31, 2023 (4pm).

Application submission comprises of two steps: profile completion using "My Profile" section and application submission using "Special Graduates Assessment Test" links on the menu panel on the left-hand sidebar of the online portal. Only submitted applications will be considered for (SGAT) Test and applications in saving incomplete mode will not be entertained.

It is mandatory to bring the original applicant copy of paid fee challan on a test day along with your Roll Number Slip, and Original CNIC/Original Passport, otherwise the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

HEC announced that the deadline for online registration is 31st January 2023.